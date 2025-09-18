East Beltway construction blocks lane, causing delays. Why does construction run late?

The Thursday morning rush hour is heavy and slow through Arlington because construction near the Town Center.

The left lane on I-295 E. Beltway is blocked at Beach Boulevard beyond the scheduled opening (typically 6:00 am).

According to FDOT, the contractor experienced an equipment failure that resulted in a lane closure during the morning rush hour.

“FDOT regrets the inconvenience to motorists and will take appropriate correction action with the contractor.”, said FDOT’s Hampton Ray.

Last week the First Alert Traffic team covered construction delays on the West Beltway at Collins Road, which was also attributed to an equipment failure during paving.

