EXCLUSIVE: He’s “Not Dead Yet,” John Cleese talks flying, comedy, and Monty Python ahead of Jax show

Comedy icon John Cleese is coming to the Florida Theatre “Not Dead Yet: John Cleese and the Holy Grail at 50,” on September 27. The event will feature a showing of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” on the big screen, Cleese telling stories of his life and career, and audience Q&A. The event asks that the questions be “absurd and/or ridiculous.” Cleese sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the show to talk about the evolution of comedy, his recent transatlantic flight, and his most quoted lines.

“‘tis only a scratch,” says Cleese on the line most quoted to him. “I had an operation from a dermatologist, I had something. A little area on my arm that was pre-cancerous, so he sliced it off and sewed it up, very mild. And he said ‘’Tis only a scratch.’” Cleese adds, It’s lovely when things that you’ve said kind of become public property. It’s a very great compliment.”

Cleese thinks it’s harder to write comedies now when compared to when he first started out. “You know the great problem with comedy is that it’s harder than drama. That’s why there are so many great dramas and so few great comedies. Comedy is harder.” Cleese later adds, “it’s great to see an audience rocking with laughter, and I’ve done that recently in London with a play of mine based on a TV series called ‘Fawlty Towers’, but I love getting there and just watching an audience laughing together, and I tell you something, it’s good for us. When we laugh, particularly when we laugh with other people, it lifts our spirits. There’s even tests that show it improves our physiology, and it just puts people into a more positive part of themselves.”

You can hear Cleese’s thoughts on modern culture and learning about the DUUVAAALLL chant in the full interview. Tickets for “Not Dead Yet: John Cleese and the Holy Grail at 50” are on sale now.

