Extension cords sold through Walmart recalled for electrocution risk

Walmart is recalling nearly 200 units of male-to-male extension cords because their exposed prongs may pose a risk of electrocution and fire when plugged into a generator.

This recall involves male-to-male extension cords, also known as pigtail cables, model numbers RY-US-06 and RY-US-1.5. The recalled, 125V 12AWG, heavy-duty extension cords are generally used to back-feed electricity to a residence during a power outage by connecting a generator to an outlet in the home. The blue or yellow cords have two male ends with a three-prong, black plug and measure between 23.6 inches and 59 inches long. The model number is printed on the product’s purchase order or receipt.

Extension Cord Recall

Extension cords were sold through Walmart from April 2025 through November 2025 for between $18 and $26.

Consumers should stop using the recalled extension cords immediately, taking care not to touch the live end of the cord when unplugging, and contact Shenzhen Shijingjie Network Technology for a full refund.

No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time.

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