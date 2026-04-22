The Fantasy Football Counselor is helping owners with their draft ahead of NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The NFL Draft is taking place this week. As teams prepare to bolster their roster, one man is preparing for fantasy football drafts and hoping to help others win a championship. I spoke with Joe Khamou from TheFantasyFootballCounselor.com about his draft strategy and how the game has increased in popularity.

“It just really brings people together, so like, there’s an element of people playing together, families, friends, it’s the social interaction of it,” said Khamou on the rise in popularity of fantasy football over the years.

In terms of drafting strategy, Khamou recommends drafting a running back in the first round. “I’m so adamant about pushing those running backs with minimal committees that are set to get a lot of volume. That’s so important, and then you can go with some wild card receivers to go with it. Like, a couple of years ago, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey, I drafted both those guys rounds seven to nine, and they went off. So it’s about getting the value at wide receiver mid to late rounds and stacking that scarce position at running back early."

You can hear more of Khamou’s thoughts on when to draft a quarterback and tight end, as well as which Jaguars players he’s eyeing this year in the full interview.

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