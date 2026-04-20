FBI Jacksonville warning of scammers impersonating agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — FBI Jacksonville is warning the public of scammers who are impersonating law enforcement or government officials, including FBI special agents, in an attempt to steal personal information or extort money.

According to the FBI, the scammers would spoof caller ID information so the calls would appear to be from an agency phone number or your bank. FBI Jacksonville says fraudulent emails and texts may use pictures of the FBI Director, FBI credentials, and/or the FBI seal and letterhead in an effort to appear legitimate. FBI Jacksonville adds, “Common hallmarks of a scam email include misspellings, missing words, and incorrect grammar. Common hallmarks of a scam text or phone call include the scammer attempting to place time constraints on your actions to induce pressure for you to act fast without thinking.”

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI recommends being cautious when answering phone calls from numbers you don’t recognize, never send money to anyone you don’t know, and never give out your personal information over the phone.

The FBI says the agency will never call or email private citizens to demand payment or threaten arrest, ask for large sums of money to help catch a criminal, and never ask you to send money via wire transfer to foreign accounts, cryptocurrency, or gift/prepaid cards.

If you believe you are a victim, the FBI recommends end all contact with the scammers, call your bank, contact local law enforcement, file a complaint with the FBI IC3, and keep all financial transaction information.

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