CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed following a traffic homicide investigation into a June crash in Clay County that killed a 14-year-old Lake Asbury boy riding an electric motorcycle.

The deadly crash occurred at 10:57 p.m. on June 11 along Sandridge Road, about a tenth of a mile west of Verbena Parkway, according to an FHP news release.

Troopers determined the teenager was operating the e-cycle directly within the travel lane when a car struck him from behind.

Following the initial collision, a second motor vehicle struck the rear of the first car as it slowed and stopped in the roadway, the release said.

FHP said both surviving drivers stopped immediately after the impact, rendered aid, and summoned emergency assistance. Paramedics transported the teenager to a local hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead from his severe injuries.

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Troopers noted that nighttime conditions along Sandridge Road contributed to low visibility during the incident.

Although the weather was clear and the roadway surface was dry, the collision occurred in complete darkness with no overhead streetlights. Investigators confirmed that neither alcohol nor drug use was suspected among anyone involved in the crash.

The completed investigation identified multiple safety factors that directly contributed to the fatal crash. According to the news release, the teenager was dressed in dark clothing and was not wearing a helmet, which troopers discovered strapped to the vehicle’s handlebars.

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Additionally, mechanical inspections of the electric motorcycle revealed critical lighting failures that hindered visibility on the roadway.

The vehicle’s rear lights were not operable and the headlight was angled downward toward the pavement directly in front of the front tire.

FHP said in the release that the cyclist was at fault, holding the teenager responsible for the damage caused to both passenger vehicles as well as his own death.

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