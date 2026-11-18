JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska's newly elected U.S. senator said Wednesday that the state's voters sent a clear message that they want relief from the "crippling" prices for fuel, healthcare and other necessities and did not elect her to be partisan.

Both were “clear and resounding” directives, Democrat Mary Peltola said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Peltola defeated two-term Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in the last U.S. Senate race to be decided after the Nov. 3 midterm elections. She said she had not made a decision yet on whom she would support as majority leader, noting that her race had just been called Tuesday night. Democrats secured a 56-44 majority after flipping nine GOP-held seats.

Current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is facing a challenge from Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, told reporters in Washington, D.C., that Peltola's victory was “an exclamation point on what has been a great election year.” He said he and Peltola spoke Tuesday night.

“The American people have given us their votes. Now we have to earn their trust,” Schumer said.

Democrats, he said, “have to produce,” lower costs and end the "corruption” and chaos in President Donald Trump's administration.

Sullivan's campaign did not respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday or Wednesday. Peltola said she had not yet heard from Sullivan but had “every confidence that we’ll be in communication in the next few weeks.”

Peltola said she would work across party lines on issues important to the state, including affordability and infrastructure needs. Spikes in fuel prices caused by the war in Iran have hit many communities hard, particularly in rural areas where fuel must be flown or barged in.

She said she was with family and close friends when the race was called.

“You know, for so many days we’ve wondered if today would be the day,” she said. Alaska accepts absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and mailed within the U.S. up to 10 days after the election and up to 15 days for overseas voters.

From the start of the campaign, Peltola said she's had "a good feeling about this race."

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, previously held Alaska's only House seat and was the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. She lost her bid for a second full term in 2024, but became central to Democrats' efforts to retake the Senate this year.

Late in the campaign, she faced allegations that members of her team helped recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan to run as a way to pull votes from the incumbent. Trump called for Peltola's prosecution after The New York Times reported the allegations the week before the election. Peltola denied any involvement.

On Wednesday, she called the allegations and Trump's comments “a very unfortunate distraction.”

“I personally know that I am innocent, so I don’t spend a lot of time handwringing” about it, she said. “I know my involvement has been zero, and I believe in the American justice system and I believe in the processes that we have. And I have had no involvement in any of the unfortunate distractions that Alaskan voters have been subjected to.”

The U.S. Justice Department last month confirmed the existence of a criminal investigation, but Alaska's U.S. attorney did not say what potential crimes authorities were looking into. Peltola said she has not been contacted by the department.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation, at the request of outgoing Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, opened an investigation into the allegations. Austin McDaniel, deputy commissioner with the state Department of Public Safety, said by email Wednesday the investigation is ongoing and the agency could not provide additional details.

Dan J. Sullivan has denied any contact with Peltola's campaign or running at the Democrats' behest. He was in fourth place with less than 2% of the vote and has not returned messages since the Times story was published.

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