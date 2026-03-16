FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watches issued for the following NE Florida, SE Georgia counties

- SEVERE WEATHER WATCH: Tornado watches have been issued Monday for Columbia County and the following Southeast Georgia County until 2 p.m.
- Brantley
- Pierce
- Ware
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a line of strong storms arriving in our area early this afternoon.
- A mainly dry morning in most neighborhoods.
- A few morning showers are possible the farther west you go from Jacksonville for the AM commute.
- Highs today will reach the lower to mid 80s in NE Florida and upper 70s in SE Georgia.
- Winds will pick up out of the south and eventually the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.
- A line of showers and strong storms will move across our viewing area today.
- A few showers/storms will likely develop ahead of the main line of storms.
- Hazards:
- Strong winds
- Heavy rain
- Isolated tornadoes
- Hail
- Storm arrival times:
- Waycross, GA: 10 AM - Noon
- Brunswick, GA: 11 AM - Noon
- Lake City, FL: 11 AM - Noon
- Jacksonville: 1 - 3 PM
- JAX Beach: 1 - 3 PM
- St. Augustine: 1 - 3 PM
- Palatka: 1 - 3 PM
- Rain amounts Monday will average from 0.50-1.00," locally higher.
- Download the First Alert Weather App for instant severe weather alerts!
- Rain will come to an end from west to east Monday in time for the bulk of the evening commute.
- Temperatures will plummet Monday night/Tuesday morning, into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.
TODAY: First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms. HIGH: 81
TONIGHT: A few showers/storms. Humid. LOW: 65
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. AM light frost for inland SE GA. 36/57
WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost. Mostly sunny. 37/63
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/77
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/81
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84
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