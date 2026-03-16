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FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watches issued for the following NE Florida, SE Georgia counties

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: March 16, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
  • SEVERE WEATHER WATCH: Tornado watches have been issued Monday for Columbia County and the following Southeast Georgia County until 2 p.m.
  • Brantley
  • Pierce
  • Ware

Tornado Watch Tornado Watch, March 16, 2026

Tornado Watch Tornado Watch, March 16, 2026

Tornado Watch Tornado Watch, March 16, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a line of strong storms arriving in our area early this afternoon.

  • A mainly dry morning in most neighborhoods.
  • A few morning showers are possible the farther west you go from Jacksonville for the AM commute.
  • Highs today will reach the lower to mid 80s in NE Florida and upper 70s in SE Georgia.
  • Winds will pick up out of the south and eventually the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph.
  • A line of showers and strong storms will move across our viewing area today.
    • A few showers/storms will likely develop ahead of the main line of storms.
  • Hazards:
    • Strong winds
    • Heavy rain
    • Isolated tornadoes
    • Hail
  • Storm arrival times:
    • Waycross, GA: 10 AM - Noon
    • Brunswick, GA: 11 AM - Noon
    • Lake City, FL: 11 AM - Noon
    • Jacksonville: 1 - 3 PM
    • JAX Beach: 1 - 3 PM
    • St. Augustine: 1 - 3 PM
    • Palatka: 1 - 3 PM
  • Rain amounts Monday will average from 0.50-1.00," locally higher.
  • Download the First Alert Weather App for instant severe weather alerts!
  • Rain will come to an end from west to east Monday in time for the bulk of the evening commute.
  • Temperatures will plummet Monday night/Tuesday morning, into the 30s by sunrise Tuesday.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: A few showers/storms. Humid. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. AM light frost for inland SE GA. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: AM Inland frost. Mostly sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/77

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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