First Alert Weather: Heat continues with midday and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
- A few showers will move across SE Georgia early this morning from west to east.
- An isolated shower is possible in NE Florida as well.
- Today will be a hot Juneteenth with highs rising into the lower 90s in NE Florida. Feels like temperatures will be 100-103F this afternoon.
- Highs stay in the upper 80s in SE Georgia.
- Showers and thunderstorms should move in by midday and into the afternoon.
- Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+.
- Some wet roads for the evening commute.
- Tomorrow will feature a few morning showers, followed by afternoon storms.
- Father’s Day on Sunday will see a few afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s.
TROPICS:
- No active storms
TODAY: Hot and humid, Isolated morning shower, Scattered midday and afternoons storms. HIGH: 91 (Feels like 100-103)
TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 76
SATURDAY: AM shower. Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 76/90
FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 73/94
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 72/95
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 75/92
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