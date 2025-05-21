First Coast Expressway still on track to fully open in 2030, FDOT says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast Expressway project has been in the works since 2014. The 46 miles of new highway will cut through Duval, Clay, and St. Johns counties.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the project is still set to be completed in 2030, even with some delays. Portions of the work, though, are already open.

The project is split into three separate phases. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PROJECT MAP

Phase One is the stretch of road from I-10 to Blanding Boulevard in Duval County. That portion is complete.

In 2019, construction started on Phase Two in Clay County and is still ongoing. For Phase Two, there are two segments, the north and south. The north segment is from Blanding Boulevard to State Road 16. The south segment from State Road 16 to the existing Shands Bridge.

The north segment will wrap up in the summer of 2025. The south side completion is delayed until 2026. FDOT said there could be a partial opening this summer for the south segment to get some relief to residents.

“The goal is to get it open to U.S. 17 this summer,” Sara Pleasants with FDOT said.

Pleasants said the First Coast Expressway (FCE) makes room for incoming residents.

“There are so many people moving to Northeast Florida,” she said. “We’ve seen huge amounts of residential development, new homes being built, new neighborhoods, as well as new businesses. So, you need the infrastructure to support that.”

Action News Jax recently spoke to homeowners who say work on the FCE caused damage to their new homes. They complained that they were not made aware of the construction’s proximity to their backyards.

Pleasants argued that point, saying that the work for this project had been made public since 2014.

“I would look at the FDOT five-year work program that’s posted online to see, no matter where you live, you might want to know about upcoming construction,” Pleasants said.

The First Coast Expressway could also bring some relief during hurricane season. The FCE is considered a new evacuation route.

“It’s no secret we are getting these major storms almost every year. That will help us get folks out of harm’s way if needed,” Pleasants said.

Pleasants told Action News Jax this project is a mix of federal and state funding. Here’s a look at the numbers from FDOT:

Your eye probably goes to the nearly $1.2 billion price tag on Phase Three.

The price, FDOT said, is so high because the work is more extensive.

“We are building a completely new bridge over the St. Johns River to replace the Shands Bridge,” Pleasants said.

The St. Johns Bridge will have two lanes in each direction. There will also be a shared-use path on the north side for biking, running, and walking.

“You know, enjoying the outside and the nice views of the river,” Pleasants said.

Constructing an entirely new bridge is no easy task. Thomas Woods, the Senior Project Engineer for the bridge build, said you will see crews currently building a temporary trestle bridge to help get supplies and equipment in the water.

“We’ve started to place the permanent piles for the bridge. They’re going in, then we will add more, then you’ll start to see the bridge literally coming out of the water,” he said.

The St. Johns Bridge is expected to be 20 feet higher than the current Shands Bridge, making more room for mariners. “You’re going to have a 65-foot clearance as opposed to a 45-foot clearance,” Woods said.

The St. Johns Bridge is expected to be finished in 2030 with the demolition of the Shands Bridge to follow, but the end pieces of the Shands will find new life.

“We will be converting what’s left on both the Clay and St. Johns side to a public fishing pier and recreation area with parking, sidewalks, and lighting,” Pleasants said.

She added that this is another exciting part of the project, more than just a roadway. She adds that the new bridge will have local access on either side, meaning it won’t be tolled. The rest of the Expressway will see tolls set by the Florida Turnpike Enterprise. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TOLL RATES

Pleasants said FDOT just wants Northeast Florida to be a better place to live, work, and travel.

“Nobody wants to spend an hour or two of their day sitting in traffic. So, the more options we have for them, the better,” she said.

FDOT said the entire project should be complete by 2030. They will continuously update their maps, detours, and delays online.

