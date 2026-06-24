Five Star Veterans Center honoring a legacy, protecting the veterans he served

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Five Star Veterans Center is still mourning the loss of its founding CEO Colonel Len Loving, who passed away earlier this month following a valiant battle with cancer.

Colonel Loving founded the nonprofit in 2012 with a vision to help veterans overcome challenges like addiction, homelessness, and PTST.

Today, up to 40 veterans can reside at Five Star and participate in programs to help them reenter the workforce, and achieve a sustainable, independent life.

John Bear is the current CEO, and still feels the loss weeks after the passing of Colonel Loving.

“He gave me the privilege, gave me the honor to take over Five Star Veterans Center and continue on with his legacy so I am truly blessed to be able to have this position and the privilege to take care of these veterans,” said Bear.

Bear says the need is only growing, and they’re facing a serious funding gap given the loss of state funding.

Five Star Veterans Center didn’t secure the funding in Fiscal Year 2026.

The nonprofit does have more than $1 million in operational grants lined up to sustain its work, but those funds don’t take effect until after October 1.

Bear says they’re working diligently to fill gap between when funding arrives and when costs come due.

One way you can help is by supporting Friday’s pre-Fourth of July benefit concert and BBQ.

“The big thing is to attract as many people out here, to gain interest in the center, and to encourage people to get involved and helping us make a difference for their veterans,” Bear said.

There are other ways to support through the year by volunteering time or talent, or donating funds.

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