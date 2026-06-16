Florida Attorney General: TikTok’s business model is built to prey upon addictive behaviors

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is suing TikTok.

He accuses the platform of deceiving parents about safety and failing to comply with Florida’s “under 16” social media law.

The 66-page complaint says TikTok knowingly lets kids under 13 use the platform and allows those 14 and 15 to do it without parental consent.

“TikTok’s success hinges on its ability to addict children and teenagers to the platform,” said Uthmeier. “TikTok knowingly deceives parents and allows children to be exposed to harmful and inappropriate content in direct violation of Florida law. We have zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profit over children’s safety. TikTok should expect to be held accountable.”

TikTok has not responded.

The lawsuit also alleges that TikTok is violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by deceiving parents about the safety and appropriateness of the content their children will have access to.

Uthmeier alleges that TikTok has internally been aware of the dangers to children for years and has knowingly ignored them.

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