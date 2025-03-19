Floridians could be missing out on $61M in tax refunds. Here’s how you could get part of it

The IRS announced last week that more than 1 million Americans have unclaimed tax refunds from 2021 that total more than $1 billion.

They say an estimated 69,800 Floridians have not filed their tax returns for 2021 and are missing out on potential refunds of an estimated $61,087,200.

In Georgia, 38,500 people have not filed their tax returns for 2021 and are missing out on potential refunds of an estimated $33,515,300.

The median estimated refund in Florida is $732 and $720 in Georgia.

Officials say these people have until April 15 to file and still get their refund.

But, the IRS said if these same people have not filed 2022 or 2023 tax refunds, they may hold the 2021 refund.

For those who have unpaid child support or other past due federal debts, 2021 tax refund amounts will be used to pay those debts before anything is refunded to them, the IRS said.

Tax returns for 2024 have to be filed by April 15.

Click here to get the necessary forms.

