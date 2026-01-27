Folding rocking chairs recalled due to potential breakage and injury

Over 35,000 Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Magellan-branded Rocker Chairs have been recalled after at least one report of chair legs breaking.

Chairs were sold in charcoal, navy, olive green and teal. The product measures about 25.2” long by 5.5” deep by 37.4” high when folded or 25.4” long by 25.2” deep by 37.4” high when opened. They have a metal frame with a mesh backrest, a carrying handle and a drink holder on the side. The Magellan Outdoors logo is printed on the front of the backrest. Only chairs manufactured between July 2025 through August 2025 are included in this recall. “ACADEMY, LTD,” “177296” and the manufacture date in MM/YYYY format are printed on the tracking label sewn onto the seat of the chair. Chairs were sold between September and October 2025.

Folding Rocking Chair Recall

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Academy Sports + Outdoors stores for a full refund. Consumers can also contact Academy’s Customer Care to return the chair by mail at no cost.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Academy Sports + Outdoor has received one report of the chair legs breaking.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group