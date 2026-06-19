‘Friday,’ ‘Elf’ actor Faizon Love being held in Florida jail without bond

TAMPA, Fla. — Actor Faizon Love, best known for his roles in “Elf” and “Friday” remained in Hillsborough County jail Friday morning without bond on two contempt of court charges.

Love, 58, was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records.

According to TMZ, Love had missed a child support hearing.

Love is expected to appear before a judge in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Friday, according to FOX13, Tampa.

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