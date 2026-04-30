Ghirardelli Chocolate Company recalls powdered drink mixes for possible health risk

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company in California issued a voluntary recall of its powdered drink mixes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.
This action follows a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination, which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food service and institutional customers, but some powdered beverage mixes may also have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall is limited to the following powdered beverage mixes only:
|Product Name
|Lot Number
|Best if Used by
|30lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe
|S195260A03
|5/31/2027
|S195261A03
|7/31/2027
|S291260A03
|7/31/2027
|S295260A03
|7/31/2027
|S596260A03
|7/31/2027
|S191260A03
|8/31/2027
|S291261A03
|8/31/2027
|30lb Classic White Frappe
|S396260A03
|7/31/2027
|S496260A03
|7/31/2027
|4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk
|S550250A04
|5/31/2027
|S149250A04
|6/30/2027
|S249250A04
|6/30/2027
|S349250A04
|6/30/2027
|S449250A04
|6/30/2027
|S549250A04
|6/30/2027
|6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder
|S293260
|12/31/2027
|S293261
|1/31/2028
|6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder
|S394260
|7/31/2027
|S494260
|7/31/2027
|S594260
|7/31/2027
|6/3lb Vanilla Frappe Mix
|S495260
|3/31/2027
|S495261
|6/30/2027
|S594262
|7/31/2027
|6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix
|S397261
|2/28/2027
|S397262
|4/30/2027
|S397263
|6/30/2027
|6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe Mix
|S193260
|6/30/2027
|S193261
|7/31/2027
|10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix
|S295260A03
|7/31/2027
|S395260A03
|7/31/2027
|10# Classic White Frappe Mix
|S296260A03
|7/31/2027
|S292260A03
|7/31/2027
|S292260A03
|8/31/2027
|S292261A03
|8/31/2027
|6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe Mix
|S297261
|5/31/2027
|S297262
|6/30/2027
|S393262
|7/31/2027
|6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe Mix
|S295261
|4/30/2027
|S295262
|6/30/2027
|S395260
|6/30/2027
|S588260
|6/30/2027
|S187260
|8/31/2027
|6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix
|S195260
|5/31/2027
|S195261
|6/30/2027
|S295260
|6/30/2027
|S393260
|7/31/2027
|S487260
|9/30/2027
|S587260
|9/30/2027
Consumers who purchased one of the recalled powdered beverage mixes listed above may contact Ghirardelli Chocolate Company directly at 1-844-776-0419 for questions or more information 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
Meanwhile, the CDC has announced a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry. At this time the CDC reports 34 case and 13 hospitalizations across 13 states, including Florida.
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