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Ghirardelli Chocolate Company recalls powdered drink mixes for possible health risk

By Ben Fridkis
Ghirardelli Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA
By Ben Fridkis

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company in California issued a voluntary recall of its powdered drink mixes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

This action follows a California Dairies, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination, which was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes.

Ghirardelli Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected beverage mixes are packaged in large formats intended for food service and institutional customers, but some powdered beverage mixes may also have been available for purchase by consumers through e-commerce platforms. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Ghirardelli Recall Photo Courtesy: FDA

The recall is limited to the following powdered beverage mixes only:

Product NameLot NumberBest if Used by
30lb Chocolate Flavored FrappeS195260A035/31/2027
S195261A037/31/2027
S291260A037/31/2027
S295260A037/31/2027
S596260A037/31/2027
S191260A038/31/2027
S291261A038/31/2027
30lb Classic White FrappeS396260A037/31/2027
S496260A037/31/2027
4/2lb. Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch BulkS550250A045/31/2027
S149250A046/30/2027
S249250A046/30/2027
S349250A046/30/2027
S449250A046/30/2027
S549250A046/30/2027
6/3lb Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground PowderS29326012/31/2027
S2932611/31/2028
6/3.12lb White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground PowderS3942607/31/2027
S4942607/31/2027
S5942607/31/2027
6/3lb Vanilla Frappe MixS4952603/31/2027
S4952616/30/2027
S5942627/31/2027
6/3.12lb Chocolate Flavored Frappe MixS3972612/28/2027
S3972624/30/2027
S3972636/30/2027
6/3.12lb Classic White Frappe MixS1932606/30/2027
S1932617/31/2027
10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe MixS295260A037/31/2027
S395260A037/31/2027
10# Classic White Frappe MixS296260A037/31/2027
S292260A037/31/2027
S292260A038/31/2027
S292261A038/31/2027
6/3.12lb White Mocha Frappe MixS2972615/31/2027
S2972626/30/2027
S3932627/31/2027
6/3.12lb Mocha Frappe MixS2952614/30/2027
S2952626/30/2027
S3952606/30/2027
S5882606/30/2027
S1872608/31/2027
6/3.12lb Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe MixS1952605/31/2027
S1952616/30/2027
S2952606/30/2027
S3932607/31/2027
S4872609/30/2027
S5872609/30/2027

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled powdered beverage mixes listed above may contact Ghirardelli Chocolate Company directly at 1-844-776-0419 for questions or more information 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the CDC has announced a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry. At this time the CDC reports 34 case and 13 hospitalizations across 13 states, including Florida.

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Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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