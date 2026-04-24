Good News: Ringing the chime was better than lifting the Stanley Cup for cancer survivor

Jacksonville, Fl — We share good news every Friday on Jacksonville’s Morning News In-depth.

Drew Rogers began his cancer journey in the fall of 2022. It started with a cold that wouldn’t end.

Drew eventually had a biopsy, which is when the diagnosis of throat cancer came. It was stage 3.

Drew started doing research because, as he said, he wanted the cancer out of him.

He’s an old hockey player, so Drew was ready to add another scar to his body. But it turned out he was a good candidate for proton therapy.

At his first appointment at UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, Drew was strapped down on a board and wore a mask that reminded him of a goalie mask.

“Every day for seven weeks, it was five days a week, I’d go in for one hour strapped to that machine and do the do.“, Rogers said.

On his last day of treatment, Drew rang Aud’s Chime, alongside several of his family, friends, and teammates.

“That was a moment. That’s one of those you get through something tough moments. That’d be better than raising the cup (Stanley Cup) for me right now.”, Rogers said.

Today, Drew is doing great. He participated with Team USA Dragon Boat racing, winning multiple medals along the way.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group