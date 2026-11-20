An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis a few weeks ago declaring a state of emergency for areas affected by heavy flooding has been expanded to include Duval, St. Johns, and Putnam counties.

Read: These Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia events have been canceled or postponed due to flooding

On Friday morning, a coastal flood warning was issued for Eastern Putnam County and flood watches were issued for most of Duval and St. Johns counties. Schools in Flagler County were canceled Friday.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day forecasting possible rain totals of 2 to 4 inches near the Northeast Florida coastline especially St. Johns County. Some nuisance flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain through at least midday Saturday.

Other counties included in the state of emergency are Brevard, Broward, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team forecasts that we’ll dry out for Sunday with highs back into the mid 70s.

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0 of 31 Community helps evacuate dozens of animals from flooded Cocoa ranch Community helps evacuate dozens of animals from flooded Cocoa ranch 'We have no dry land’: 25 horses evacuated from flooded Cocoa equestrian center Residents forced out as floodwaters surround Daytona Beach apartments Homes underwater, residents and animals rescued as flooding worsens Edgewater mayor declares local state of emergency as homes flood Brevard, Volusia schools closed Friday as flooding impacts campuses Some Geneva residents urged to evacuate as water rises near Lake Harney Extreme Weather California A woman braces herself as she is splashed by an oncoming vehicle along flooded Lucky Drive in Greenbrae, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) (Jessica Christian/Jessica Christian/San Francisco ) California Extreme Weather A city worker walks near a flooded area in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) US Extreme Weather A stop sign stands in a flooded street in Cocoa, Florida, Thursday, Nov. 19. (Cyndy Paulin via AP) (Cyndy Paulin/Cyndy Paulin via AP) APTOPIX Extreme Weather California Olga Guerr, left, and her husband, Joseph Guerr, carry umbrellas as they walk along a flooded path at Golden Gate Overlook while having wedding photos taken after being married earlier in the day Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Florida Extreme Weather An apartment complex resident peers out at her flooded street after heavy rains, in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Florida Extreme Weather An apartment complex resident peers out at her flooded street after heavy rains, in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Extreme Weather Florida Cars sit in a flooded parking lot after heavy rains at an apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Rockledge flooding (WFTV) Florida Extreme Weather Waterlogged cars sit abandoned in a flooded shopping center parking lot, after heavy rains in Hollywood, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Palm Bay prepares for more flooding as families still recover from recent damage Flooded streets remain in Rockledge neighborhood as severe weather moves through Extreme Weather Florida A cloudy sunset reflects off water flooding the entrance to an apartment complex in Hollywood, Fla., after heavy rains Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Extreme Weather California A pedestrian walks through a puddle on a partially flooded road, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Extreme Weather California A rider drives a motor scooter through a partially flooded road, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Extreme Weather Florida Water floods a neighborhood street in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday morning Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/David Fischer) Photo taken with a mobile phone. (David Fischer/AP Photo/David Fischer) Electric vehicles face fire risks and battery damage in Florida floods Extreme Weather Florida Water floods a neighborhood street in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday morning Nov. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/David Fischer) Photo taken with a mobile phone. (David Fischer/AP Photo/David Fischer) Florida Extreme Weather This image taken from video shows cars on flooded roads during heavy rains in Broward County, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2026. (WSVN/ABC Miami via AP) (WSVN/ABC Miami via AP)

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