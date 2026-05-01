Groundbreaking for new library and park in Nocatee

Jacksonville, Fl — Construction of St. Johns County’s newest park and library is underway in Nocatee.

The Northeast Community Park will be built on 49 acres of land that was donated by the Davis Family and The PARC Group, developers of the Nocatee community.

St. Johns County Commissioners in 2024 voted on a $123 million plan to construct five regional parks and community centers.

Once open, Northeast Community Park will feature fields for baseball, softball, soccer, and multipurpose uses, pickleball and sand volleyball courts, a children’s splash pad, picnic pavilions, paved walking paths, a fishing pond and kayak dock, and a community center.

The full-service public library branch will serve the needs of the Nocatee community.

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

The project is funded through a combination of existing impact fees and debt issuance. No property taxes will be used to pay for construction costs.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group