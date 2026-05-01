Local

Groundbreaking for new library and park in Nocatee

By Rich Jones
New library and park in Nocatee (Rich Jones/Photo Credit: Rich Jones, WOKV/Cox Media Group)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Construction of St. Johns County’s newest park and library is underway in Nocatee.

The Northeast Community Park will be built on 49 acres of land that was donated by the Davis Family and The PARC Group, developers of the Nocatee community.

St. Johns County Commissioners in 2024 voted on a $123 million plan to construct five regional parks and community centers.

Once open, Northeast Community Park will feature fields for baseball, softball, soccer, and multipurpose uses, pickleball and sand volleyball courts, a children’s splash pad, picnic pavilions, paved walking paths, a fishing pond and kayak dock, and a community center.

The full-service public library branch will serve the needs of the Nocatee community.

Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027.

The project is funded through a combination of existing impact fees and debt issuance. No property taxes will be used to pay for construction costs.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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