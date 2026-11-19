JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is finally here, and some fans are so excited that they’re taking time off work just to play it.

But with the release also come reports of problems for some buyers and questions about what comes next for the popular video game series.

Eammonn Dignam, host of FOX on Games, joined Kristine Bellino and Chase Bunker on Jacksonville’s Morning News In Depth to discuss the new game, his first impressions, and growing concerns about children’s safety on Roblox.

Is GTA 6 living up to the hype?

Dignam stayed up until 2 a.m. playing GTA 6 before joining the show to share his experience.

So far, he has explored parts of Leonida, the game’s fictional state inspired by Florida.

He described driving across bridges, visiting swampy areas, and seeing coastal communities similar to those found in the Florida Keys.

Bunker asked Dignam how the GTA 6 launch compares to other major video game releases and whether another game has created this much excitement.

“I don’t think there is anything that’s quite as big as this,” Dignam said.

He compared the excitement to popular games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, but said GTA 6 is on another level.

Bellino also asked whether Rockstar Games has plans for GTA 7.

Dignam said there have been no announcements about another game. However, he expects Rockstar to continue adding new content to GTA 6 over the next few years.

Some buyers are reporting problems with download codes

While many fans are enjoying the game, Dignam discussed reports of problems involving physical game packaging.

Some packages contain a digital download code instead of a traditional game disc.

According to Dignam, there have been reports in Europe of people using phone flashlights to see download codes through the packaging.

That means someone could purchase the game, take it home, and discover that the code has already been used.

Dignam said Rockstar Games was reportedly working to fix the problem.

The conversation also brought up the ongoing debate between physical and digital games.

At the beginning of the show, a listener explained why he refuses to purchase digital copies of movies or games, saying he prefers to own physical versions.

Dignam explained that GTA 6 costs $79.99 for the standard edition and about $100 for the special edition.

He said both versions allow players to enjoy the full game, although the more expensive edition includes additional features.

Video games can create lifelong friendships

The interview wasn’t only about GTA 6.

Bunker asked Dignam about his favorite gaming memory after years of playing video games.

Dignam shared a personal story about meeting one of his closest friends through the online game EverQuest in the early 2000s.

What started as a friendship inside a video game eventually became a real-life connection.

The two attended each other’s weddings, met each other’s families, and remained close friends over the years.

Bellino also shared that her son has met several people he first connected with through online gaming, including friends he traveled to meet.

The conversation highlighted how video games can bring people together, even when they live far apart.

Lawmakers examine child safety concerns on Roblox

The discussion later turned to a more serious topic: protecting children from online predators.

Bellino asked Dignam about lawmakers examining child safety concerns involving Roblox, a popular online gaming platform.

Dignam explained that Roblox is different from traditional video games because players can communicate with other users, making it similar to social media.

He believes parents should approach Roblox with the same caution they would use with Instagram, Facebook, or other social media platforms.

Dignam also expressed support for efforts by U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Dick Durbin to strengthen online protections for children.

His biggest concern is how easily children can communicate with adults they do not know.

His advice to parents: Play video games with your kids

When Bellino asked what parents should do to protect their children online, Dignam offered a simple suggestion.

“It’s play with your kids because you can teach them,” he said.

Dignam explained that parents who play alongside their children can better understand what happens inside these games and who their children are interacting with.

He also said gaming together can help families build stronger relationships.

After the interview, Bunker continued the conversation by sharing his own experience growing up with video games.

He said some of his favorite childhood memories involved playing games with his parents.

Bunker encouraged adults not to dismiss gaming simply because they don’t understand it. Instead, he suggested that parents and grandparents could use video games as an opportunity to connect with younger family members.

The conversation served as a reminder that video games are more than entertainment for many families.

And while GTA 6 is bringing excitement to millions of players, Dignam, Bellino, and Bunker agreed on the importance of parents getting involved in their children’s gaming experiences.

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