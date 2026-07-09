Heavy Clay, Jacksonville law enforcement presence in Orange Park area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — 7 AM: A heavy presence of Clay County deputies and Jacksonville officers remain in the Orange Park area Thursday morning. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced at about 5 a.m. that roads were closed in the area of Canis Drive and Arora Boulevard and she advised people to avoid the area as roads were closed.

Action News Jax was there when Cook announced on social media that the scene was being cleared, but more law enforcement officials converged on the area including JSO’s crime scene van and the area was cordoned off with police tape.

Cook later announced that a suspect was in custody and thanked the community “for your patience as we worked through this very dynamic scene,” she stated on Facebook giving no details about what occurred.

Action News Jax remains at the scene trying to gather details as a heavy law enforcement presence remains.

*This report will be updated with details as we learn more.

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