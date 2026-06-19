Hope and help could be on the way for dozens of residents of Peppertree Village in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when neighbors at Peppertree village found out their rent will go up in January. The end of a USDA loan could displace dozens of elderly, disabled, and veteran tenants who live there.

Our coverage got the attention of local and federal lawmakers.

Congressman Aaron Bean’s office and Nassau County Council on Aging both told us they’re working closely with residents to gauge their circumstances and how to meet their needs before January, when that loan is paid off.

One resident says she’s heard from Council on Aging, but that’s it.

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“There is no housing available. There’s a two-to-five-year waiting list everywhere,” said Sharon Dyal, a resident who’s lived at Pepper Village for 12 years.

She says the Council on Aging came to the neighborhood Wednesday to survey the community.

“Finally, we had a voice,” Dyal said.

She says her hope has been restored after weeks of hearing nothing from county, state and federal officials.

“The only people that has helped us is the Council on Aging. They came out yesterday. And they interviewed everyone with a survey on what our needs were, what our income was, what our rent was, and they are going to compile a plan to try to help us with community leaders’ involvement,” Dyal said.

Council on Aging is a community organization that provides services and programs to help older adults live on their own.

“We’re very hopeful. They’ll help us with moving and something. You know, something. Maybe they can come up with housing that we don’t know about,” Dyal said.

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The Council on Aging hopes to get other leaders on board once they’ve gone through those surveys.

We also followed up with Councilman Aaron Bean’s office because Peppertree Village is federally funded. A spokesperson sent this statement:

“My office has been in direct contact with residents of Peppertree Village, and we are working closely with our state and local partners, including Elder Affairs Florida and Florida Council on Aging, to connect those facing displacement with available resources. These residents are our neighbors, and we are committed to ensuring they know what assistance is available and where to turn during this transition.”

Dyal says she is grateful for any help.

“We are not welfare patients. We are people that have worked at low wages, that are disabled and elderly,” Dyal said.

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