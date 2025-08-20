Hurricane Erin roughs up NE Florida beaches as it passes by hundreds of miles to the east

Jacksonville, Fl — First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says breezy winds stick around through the day as Hurricane Erin passes Jacksonville’s latitude today. Erin brings us rough seas and surf at our beaches today and Thursday. A high surf advisory is in effect for our entire coast for waves up to 10-11 ft. A coastal flood advisory is in effect this afternoon. Watch out minor tidal flooding at times of high tide at the beaches and the St. Johns River. Erin lifts away from the U.S. and into the North Atlantic on Friday.

Three Big Things to Know:

Jacksonville police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in the Lakeshore community. It happened around 5:30 pm Tuesday at an apartment complex on Lakeshore Boulevard near the Cedar River. Police say a Hispanic man in his 30’s was shot by an unknown suspect in the parking lot. Detectives detained several people for questioning, but so far no arrests have been announced. Police don’t known the relationships of those involved, or what motivated the shooting.

Loved ones are worried sick about a missing Jacksonville mother of 5. 34-year-old Kayla Bailey was last seen at her home on Maxville Boulevard Sunday night, according to JSO. Bailey’s family says they believe she is in danger.

WOKV has learned the vehicle involved in a hit and run involving a student at First Coast High School is a newer model blue Volkswagen Crossover SUV. JSO says a student was in the crosswalk at Bradley Cove Road and Duval Station Road Monday morning when they were hit. The driver took off. The student was taken to the hospital for treatment. This was the third Duval County School student hit by a car since school started.

