Imported leaf powder recall expands

In an update to a story we brought you in November, a recall of 1 kilogram boxes Organic Moringa Leaf Powder started by Africa Imports following an investigation by the CDC and FDA into Salmonella outbreaks linked to the powder.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data show that moringa leaf powder is contaminated with Salmonella and is making people sick.

An update published on January 29th by the CDC states at least 20 new illnesses have been reported since January 15th. The number of cases has now risen to 65. 2 new hospitalization reports adds up to 14 total across 28 states. Infections include a new outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport. No deaths have been reported.

Bear in mind that the true number of people sickened by the outbreak may be higher than the number reported due to people recovering without medical care. Additionally, recent illnesses may not yet be reported because it may take up to a month to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Affected states include Alabama, Delaware, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, California, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin.

Recalled products include Why Not Natural Pure Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules marked lot# A25G051 with an expiration date of 07/2028. The recall also includes Live it Up Super Greens supplement powders with expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028. Both capsules and powders were sold nationwide.

Anyone with these products should throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Customers should also wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

The CDC recommends people contact their healthcare provider right away if they have any of the following symptoms of severe Salmonella:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F,

Diarrhea for more than 3 days without improvement,

Bloody diarrhea,

Excessive vomiting to the point preventing keeping down liquids

Signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing, and a lack of peeing

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing Salmonella bacteria. Most people recover after 4 to 7 days. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

