‘It’s going to get better:’ Jaguars fans stay hopeful despite back-to-back losses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite a disappointing loss at the Everbank Stadium, Jaguars fan said they are not discouraged and are hopeful for a comeback.

This is after an 18-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spent Sunday evening at the stadium where several people told her the rain did not stop fans from showing their support.

Many fans said this game kept them on their toes.

Despite two losses, many fans told Action News Jax it is way too early to give up on the Jags.

At first, some Browns fans said they thought the Jaguars were going to catch up.

“It wasn’t the greatest offensive game; it was a little slow. I honestly thought the Jags were going to come back in this game,” said Robert Bostick, a visitor from Orlando.

The Jags were not able to pull up a win and, many fans said they were disappointed the first home game ended with a loss. However, they are staying loyal to their team.

“To be honest, I think we could’ve played better. It was unfortunate us being die-hard Jaguars fans,” said Nicholas Harrison, Jacksonville resident.

Other fans said Trevor Lawrence can lead the team to the playoffs and more

“It’s going to get better; it might not look like it right now, but I think we can do it. With more precise passing we’ll be just fine,” said Alf Smothers, Jacksonville Resident.

Jacksonville has experienced terrestrial rain for more than two weeks. Many fans said they were expecting rain to come down on the Everbank Stadium, but they planned to stay until the end.

