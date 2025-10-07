Jacksonville to be one of many sites for national anti-Trump protests

Jacksonville, Fla. — On June 14th, cities across the United States saw peaceful protest in the form of the No Kings movement. Another round of protests have been announced for October 18th.

Jacksonville will be the site of at least 7 protests, throughout the Beaches, Downtown Jacksonville, Mandarin, Ponte Vedra, and Orange Park.

What is the No Kings movement?

The No Kings movement refers to itself as a nationwide grassroots movement against authoritarian overreach and billionaire influence in the United States government.

Following the June 14th protests, which saw turnout in the thousands and was previously covered by WOKV, the movement says “President Trump has doubled down. His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle."

Below is a list of known protests, locations, and estimated start times.

Friendship Fountain March to Duval County Courthouse - Friendhip Fountain, 1015 Museum Circle - 2pm

- Friendhip Fountain, 1015 Museum Circle - 2pm Riverside Caravan - King Street - 12pm

- King Street - 12pm Orange Park - Blanding Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue - 10am

- Blanding Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue - 10am Mandarin Caravan to Downtown - I-295 and San Jose Blvd - 12pm

- I-295 and San Jose Blvd - 12pm Ponte Vedra - US Route 1 and Race Track Road - 10am

- US Route 1 and Race Track Road - 10am Neptune Beach - Beaches Library, 600 3rd Street - 10am

- Beaches Library, 600 3rd Street - 10am Jacksonville Beaches Caravan - Old K-Mart Parking Lot, 630 Atlantic Boulevard - 11:30am

