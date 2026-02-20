Jacksonville bids farewell to Terry Fields, former City Councilman, State House Member

Jacksonville, Fl — Community leaders, family, and friends will gather to remember Terry Fields following his recent death.

Funeral service begins at 11:30 am at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church on Edgewood Avenue.

The former State Representative and Jacksonville City Councilman died on February 8 at 66.

Fields served on City Council from 1991 to 1999 and in the state House of Representatives from 2000 to 2008.

Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Duval County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 20, 2026.

