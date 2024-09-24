Jacksonville Humane Society seeking families to temporarily foster pets during Tropical Storm Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is calling on local families to serve as “Storm Troopers” by temporarily fostering dogs and cats. The initiative offers shelter animals a chance to ride out the storm in a cozy home instead of the shelter.

Families interested in fostering a pet can visit JHS at 8464 Beach Blvd. from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25, to pick up a dog or cat. If there are still pets in need of fostering by Thursday, September 26, JHS will be open during the same hours for additional pickups. JHS staff and volunteers will assist families in choosing an animal that best fits their home.

“There’s no better way to ride out a scary storm than with a loving family!” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “We are grateful that we can always count on the compassion of the Jacksonville community to help care for pets in need during times like these. Doing so positions us to help those in the direct path of the storm, should they need us.”

Families fostering animals are encouraged to spoil their “sleepover guests” and share photos on social media using #JHSStormTrooper. They are also welcome to adopt their foster pets if they form a bond

For more information, message JHS on Facebook, call 904-725-8766 (choose the Adoptions option), or email adoptions@jaxhumane.org. Additional details can be found at jaxhumane.org/stormtroopers.

