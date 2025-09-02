Jacksonville man arrested for trying to solicit a minor online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is behind bars after deputies say he tried to arrange unlawful acts with a minor.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Andres Eduardo Gonzalez Pena was arrested on August 29.

JSO says he’s charged with traveling to meet a minor to do unlawful acts, solicitation of a child via computer, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Investigators say Gonzalez Pena attempted to use electronic communications to solicit what he thought was a child.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Duval County Jail.

JSO’s arrest report shows his bond was revoked in open court by Judge Brooke Brady.

He remains in jail with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on September 11.

