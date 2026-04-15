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Jacksonville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice 14-year-old

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Judge holding a gavel
(de Art - stock.adobe.com)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 26-year-old Jacksonville man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempting to engage a 14-year-old for sex. Isaiah Jacob Jordan must also serve 10 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender

According to court documents, an undercover detective from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office posing as a 14-year-old child was asked by Jordan about his age and sexual preferences. Jordan engaged in several sexually explicit conversations and asked the undercover detective to meet him at a Walmart parking lot for sex.

Documents say once Jordan was arrested, law enforcement found condoms and lubricant in his vehicle. Several photos of children being sexually abused were found on his phone.

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.



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