Jacksonville police shoot, kill man they said attacked person with knife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot to death by Jacksonville sheriff’s deputies Monday night on the Northwest side of the city. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Grothe Street at about 8:40 p.m. for a carjacking.

Officers were on the scene for about an hour dealing with the family of the carjacking victim who was an elderly woman, JSO Director Mark Romano said during a news conference Tuesday morning. Romano said a man who had nothing to do with the carjacking approached the scene and started harassing the family members.

“At some point he pulls a knife and officers hear the family members say, ‘he’s got a knife,‘” Romano said adding that officers saw the man making stabbing motions towards one of the family members.

“Two of our officers approached the suspect,” Romano said. “They were able to engage him, they shoot him multiple times striking him getting him off of the person he was stabbing.”

Romano said officers tried to render aid to the man and handcuffed him “as they’re trained to do.” After he was handcuffed, the officers noticed that he had a butterknife, Romano said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released. The family member that officers said was attacked was not stabbed, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Water said.

“The way the entire scenario took place it was very quick, a lot of confusion, a lot of noise, you could hear someone yelling out ‘he’s got a knife,’ officers saw the stabbing motion,” said Waters at the news conference. “He [officer] actually thought the victim had been stabbed several times because of the motions.

“It’s unfortunate that it worked out the way that it did,” Waters said. “… When officers see that kind of thing happen they have to take action at some point and do what they have to do to save lives and that’s what they did.”

The family did not know the man and told police they have scene him in the neighborhood recently, according to JSO.

The two officers involved in the shooting - Officer J. Montgomery and Officer J.C. Rose - are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the State‘s Attorneys Office.

Sheriff T.K. Waters and Director Mark Romano briefed the community tonight about the latest officer involved shooting that occurred near the 1200 block of Grothe Street, on the City's Northwest side. The incident left one suspect deceased, and the two involved officers on Administrative Leave. The shooting will be investigated by JSO's Cold Case Unit, along with the State Attorney's Office conducting their own separate investigation. As is JSO's policy, a Critical Incident Briefing will be released with follow-up information and available BWC video in the coming weeks. Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 28, 2024

