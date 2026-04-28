Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus crashes into fence in Talleyrand area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus crashed into a fence in the Talleyrand area on Monday afternoon.

It happened near Talleyrand Road and 8th Street.

JTA said there were not any passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Action News Jax’s crew was there as the bus was being towed away from the area.

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JTA shared the following statement with Action News Jax:

“JTA bus #2124, which was not in service at the time, was undergoing post maintenance testing while traveling on Talleyrand Road near 8th Street when it was involved in an incident. There were no passengers onboard.

“The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is cooperating fully with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as they conduct their investigation.”

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