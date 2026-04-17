Jacksonville University marks Charter Day with day of service

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville University celebrates its 92nd anniversary today with a day of service throughout Jacksonville.

More than 600 students, staff and faculty of the JU community will volunteer across more than 30 nonprofits in honor of the signing of the University Charter.

Scott Bacon, JU Senior VP of External Affairs and graduating senior Emily Soud sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to explain why they’re giving their time and talents.

After service hours, Mayor Donna Deegan will present an official proclamation recognizing JU’s commitment to serving the community and President Tim Cost’s contributions to the University throughout his term as President.

Since its inception in 2013, Charter Day has accounted for over 33,000 volunteer hours.

More than 28,000 pounds of food has been collected, and more than 200 trees have been planted.

And the opportunity goes beyond JU. Anyone in the community who wants to lend a hand is encouraged to do it.

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