JEA sets up to host the 2024 Florida Lineman Competition in Jacksonville’s downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is hosting the 2024 Florida Lineman Competition this month at Metropolitan Park downtown, where crews are putting together competition courses starting today.

Roughly 75 linemen from JEA and other utility companies are building almost a hundred electrical poles and constructing 9 competition courses ahead of the upcoming annual event, hosted by the Florida Municipal Electric Association.

The competition returns to Jacksonville after 11 years, on February 24th.

This year more than 200 lineworkers from 15 utility companies across the state will put their skills to the test, hoping to climb their way to the top of professional recognition.

The competition showcases the men and women, who work tirelessly to restore power after hurricanes and severe storms, risking their lives to help our communities.

Line workers compete for professional recognition, attend training courses, and practice essential skills in a safe environment.

Food truck, family-festivities, and live electric restoration demos will be available at the competition.

The 2024 Florida Linemen Competition takes place at Metropolitan Park, located on Gator Bowl Drive in downtown Jacksonville.

The event is free to the public, beginning at 7 am and ending with an evening banquet to announce the competition winners - and the Number 1 overall winning utility group gets state-wide bragging rights for the rest of the year, along with prize money.

