JHS holding “Waggin’ Into Spring” adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is inviting members of the community to take part in the “Waggin’ Into Spring” adoption event. Until April 19, all adoption fees will be half off.

“We’re so excited to offer adoptions at half the cost and welcome even more members of our community into the Jacksonville Humane Society,” said JHS CEO Lawrence Nicolas. “There are so many incredible pets ready to meet their new families, and we can’t wait to help make those connections happen!”

If you’re interested in adding a furry member to your family, you can visit the JHA Adoption & Education Center on Beach Blvd. Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 18, through Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional items and fees may apply. You can find more information on the Jacksonville Humane Society website.

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