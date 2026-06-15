Johnson & Johnson to build new facility in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Johnson & Johnson has announced a more than $1 billion investment in Jacksonville.

The company says it is building a new distribution facility, alongside advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies to expand capacity and meet growing demand for the its ACUVUE-brand contact lenses.

Today’s announcement is part of the company’s previously announced $55 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029.

Construction of the new facility is underway with the goal of being fully operational in 2028.

“This investment reinforces our long-standing conviction that advanced manufacturing in the United States is essential to delivering innovative, high quality healthcare solutions to patients at home and around the world,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson.

The company has 3,500 employees based in the Jacksonville area.

“Johnson & Johnson’s commitment is a strong vote of confidence in Jacksonville, our workforce, and our future,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

Jacksonville-area Representative John Rutherford credits the company’s continued investment as as reflection of the region’s strength in advanced manufacturing and critical healthcare production.

“It supports a skilled workforce, strengthens domestic capacity, and reinforces Northeast Florida’s role in keeping America economically competitive.”, Rutherford said in a news release.

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