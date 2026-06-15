JSO: Blood trail leads police to stabbing in East Arlington

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are working to identify a suspect in a deadly stabbing in East Arlington.

Patrol officers responded around 2:00 am to Atlantic Blvd. near I-295 to a 911 call. They found a man in his 50s suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

JFRD rushed the victim to Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Detectives followed a blood trail back to a parking lot on Atlantic near Hodges Blvd., which is where they believe the stabbing happened.

So far police haven’t identified the victim or a suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, or Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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