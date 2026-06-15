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JSO: Blood trail leads police to stabbing in East Arlington

By Rich Jones
JSO logo - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (Police activity)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville homicide detectives are working to identify a suspect in a deadly stabbing in East Arlington.

Patrol officers responded around 2:00 am to Atlantic Blvd. near I-295 to a 911 call. They found a man in his 50s suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

JFRD rushed the victim to Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Detectives followed a blood trail back to a parking lot on Atlantic near Hodges Blvd., which is where they believe the stabbing happened.

So far police haven’t identified the victim or a suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, or Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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