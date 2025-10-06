JSO civilian employee arrested in St. Johns County sting operation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a now-former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee in a recent Internet Crimes Against Children operation. On September 18, 2025, deputies arrested Terrance Owens, 32, on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, lewd and lascivious battery, human trafficking, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Owens was hired on June 30, 2025, as a civilian employee on probation in the Communications Center. Upon learning of his arrest, JSO leadership immediately terminated him.

