JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man sitting on the front porch of his apartment was hit by a bullet Thursday evening in Jacksonville’s Mid-Westside area. It happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Palafox Street.

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Police were called to the area in response to a person shot. The victim told police he was sitting on his front porch when he heard several gunshots. He then felt a stinging sensation in his left leg and realized he’d been shot, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Police characterized his injury as a graze wound and he was treated at the scene, the news release states.

Police said there were two ShotSpotter notifications less than a mile from the victim’s apartment in the same direction he told investigators where he heard the gunshots, the news release states.

Police found no other shell casings in the area and no arrests were announced.

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