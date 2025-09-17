JSO searching for missing 11-year-old

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is sharing details of a missing child, 11-year-old Levi Holcomb, last seen Tuesday in the University Park neighborhood.

Levi was last seen on University Boulevard near Fort Caroline Road Tuesday morning, leaving to take a bus to school. Levi family called JSO after he didn’t return home after school yesterday afternoon. Officers have been searching for him since that time.

Levi is described as 4 feet tall and 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red collared shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If the public sees Levi or knows where he may be, they are asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500.

