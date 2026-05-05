JTA postpones community meetings for Skyway rehabilitation

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has postponed the second round of community meetings for the Skyway Rehabilitation and Downtown Service Expansion study.

They were previously scheduled for next week but JTA has shifted them to the fall.

The agency says it’s still evaluating feedback from an initial round of public meetings. They include:

Repurpose as multi-use trail and street-level autonomous vehicles

New automated people mover trains

Convert existing track to autonomous vehicles

Retrofit existing trains

No build

Remove structure and street-level autonomous vehicles

Based on public feedback, JTA says it will expand its review to include more traditional transit alternatives as part of the ongoing planning process.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

[ Read more local news from WOKV ]

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group