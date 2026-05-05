Local

JTA postpones community meetings for Skyway rehabilitation

By Rich Jones
JTA Skyway (Isabelle Hancock)
By Rich Jones

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has postponed the second round of community meetings for the Skyway Rehabilitation and Downtown Service Expansion study.

They were previously scheduled for next week but JTA has shifted them to the fall.

The agency says it’s still evaluating feedback from an initial round of public meetings. They include:

  • Repurpose as multi-use trail and street-level autonomous vehicles
  • New automated people mover trains
  • Convert existing track to autonomous vehicles
  • Retrofit existing trains
  • No build
  • Remove structure and street-level autonomous vehicles

Based on public feedback, JTA says it will expand its review to include more traditional transit alternatives as part of the ongoing planning process.

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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