Latest phase of County Road 210 construction reopens

Jacksonville, FL — St. Johns County leaders are celebrating the completion of roadway improvements along County Road 210.

The project includes widening approximately seven-tenths of a mile from Trinity Way to Beachwalk Boulevard, adding additional travel lanes, sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and a new traffic signal at the intersection of CR 210 and Badger Park Drive.

The project was funded through a combination of impact fees, the Transportation Trust Fund, and developer contributions with a total cost of $18.7 million.

County Road 210 has seen significant improvements in recent years, and as WOKV reported earlier this month, the next big rebuild is coming soon.

County leaders held multiple public hearings about plans to improve traffic flow at CR 210 and CR 2209 intersection.

Planned improvements include modifications to intersection design intended to reduce delays, improve traffic operations, and provide accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

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