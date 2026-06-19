LISTEN: First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be ‘below average’ due to El Nino. But history shows that it only takes one event to obliterate a community and uproot lives.

Hurricane Andrew swept ashore in Homestead, Florida during an El Nino year in 1992.

Category 5 Hurricane Michael in 2018 made landfall in the Florida Panhandle. The storm caused catastrophic damage from wind and storm surge, particularly in the Panama City Beach to Mexico Beach to Cape San Blas areas.

These are just two examples of catastrophic events during ‘below average’ years.

It’s why emergency planners across Northeast Florida urge you to have a plan for your family and home, and don’t focus on the seasonal outlook.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh leads WOKV’s hurricane coverage from June 1 - November 30, providing daily updates on 104.5 FM as well as his daily ‘Talking the Tropics’ blog.

Listen to First Alert Weather - Preparing for the Storm to find out how AI is being used to help enhance the accuracy of forecasting, other new technology that’s being used to sharpen the accuracy of forecast impacts, and the one action you can take today to prevent a huge bill and headache.

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