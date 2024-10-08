Live forecast, projections: Hurricane Milton now a Category 4, storm surge warning for NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fla. — As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton’s arrival, it’s imperative that residents prepare to keep themselves and their families safe. Here are live updates from Action News Jax as we follow the storm, providing timely and critical information as it comes in.

8:11 a.m. Tuesday: Hurricane warnings have been issued for St. Johns and Putnam counties

Duval, Nassau, and Clay counties have tropical storm warnings and a Hurricane Watch.

Storm Surge Warnings have been issued for Northeast Florida and the St. Johns River.

A lot of you may have just gotten jolted by an emergency alert on your phones. Our storm surge watch is now a storm surge WARNING for NE Florid and the St. Johns river.



Also -- hurricane warning now for St. Johns and Putnam counties... TS warning Duval, Nassau and Clay… pic.twitter.com/MG370rkWrQ — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) October 8, 2024

7:45 a.m. Tuesday: Governor Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in Tallahassee to provide an update on major Hurricane Milton.

Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Milton

7:00 a.m. Tuesday: Milton remains a category 4 hurricane in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It’s expected to go back up to a cat 5 sometime in the morning or early afternoon.

Local impacts from the storm are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon and linger into Thursday. The storm’s large wind field will impact our entire area.

Along the coast and the Interstate 95 corridor, winds are expected to be 50 to 60 mph with wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph.

In Downtown Jacksonville, winds are expected to be 40 to 50 mph with wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph.

Our northernmost counties in Southeast Georgia could experience wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

MILTON WIND FORECAST Action News Jax First Alert Weather local wind forecasts from Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton Coastal Georgia Hurricane Milton projections for Coastal Georgia

Hurricane Milton Inland Georgia Hurricane Milton projections for Inland Georgia.

Inland Florida Hurricane Milton projection for Inland Florida.

