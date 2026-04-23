Live Updates: Tracking Florida, Georgia wildfires, state of emergency, homes destroyed, evacuations

NAHUNTA, Ga. — 6 AM: Firefighters are continuing to battle more than 130 wildfires in the state Thursday morning as fast-moving blazes in Georgia have destroyed homes forcing hundreds of evacuations.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said Wednesday that this is the worst fire season in the state in nearly 40 years.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Wednesday for more than half of the state’s counties as hundreds more were told to evacuate in Brantley County in addition to the nearly 1,000 previous evacuations. More than 50 homes have been destroyed there and county schools were closed again Thursday.

Another large fire in Clinch County have forced evacuations there.

Here’s a county-by-county update and the latest information you should know.

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Northeast Florida

Baker County

Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained

Clay, Putnam counties

Railroad Fire - 4,186 acres, 55% contained

Nassau County

Connor Nelson Road Fire - 500 acres, 85% contained

Putnam County

Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained

Mondex 3 Fire - 300 acres, 30% contained

CLICK HEREto view Florida Forest Service’s interactive wildfires map

Florida wildfires map, 4/23/2026 Florida wildfires map, 4/23/2026 (Florida Forest Service)

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - Over 5,000 acres, 10% contained

Mandatory Evacuations:

Browntown Road from Hwy 82 to Greenleaf Rd

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

Road Closures:

Brantley County Government released the following affected areas and road closures due to active fire conditions and ongoing emergency response:

Highway 82 from Nahunta to Post Road

Highway 110 West – at Highway 32 down to the Camden County line

Highway 259 – from Highway 82 to the Camden County line

Highway 32 – from Highway 110 to Post Road

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 29606 acres, 10% contained.

CLICK HEREto view Georgia Forestry Commission’s interactive wildfires map

Georgia wildfires map, 4/23/2026 Georgia wildfires map, 4/23/2026 (Georgia Forestry Commission)

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