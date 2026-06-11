Motorcyclist dies after collision with back of truck towing flatbed trailer in Middleburg

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Thursday morning in Middleburg. It occurred about 6:05 a.m. on Blanding Boulevard at the County Road 215 intersection.

A Ford F350 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer, loaded with a Kubota front end loader, was traveling north on CR 215 approaching the intersection at Blanding Boulevard, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

A Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old Middleburg man, was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard approaching the intersection of County Road 215.

The truck, driven by a 67-yer-old Middleburg man, traveled from the stop sign at CR 215, attempting to cross the southbound lane of Blanding Boulevard, and traveled directly in front of the motorcyclist, the news release states.

The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the truck and the trailer it was towing, the news release states.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in Orange Park where he was pronounced dead.

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