Motorcyclist dies after running into van on I-95 in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. — A Pennsylvania man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding ran into the back of a van Wednesday. It happened at about 2:47 p.m. on Interstate 95 at State Road 200 in Yulee.

The van and motorcycle were traveling northbound on I-95 when the motorcycle struck the rear of the van. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and hit the guardrail, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

The occupants of the van - an 81-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, both of Jupiter, Fla., were not injured.

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