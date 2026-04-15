Nearly 2 million steam cleaners recalled for serious burn risks

1.7 million units of BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni Steam cleaners with attachments are subject to a recall that may cause severe burns to its users.

BISSELL has received 206 reports of hot water or steam unexpectedly escaping from the steam cleaner attachments. 161 reports of reports include burn injuries, and one with a second degree burn according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Steam Cleaner Recall Photo courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Steam cleaners bearing model number 4155, 4155L, 4155W, 4155G, 4155D, 4155J, 4155Y, 4155P, 4171, 4171L, 4171W, and 4171F are subject to this recall. The model numbers can be found on the product rating label on the bottom of the unit. Cleaners may include an accessory nozzle, grout brushy, round detail brushes, flat scraping tool, and angle concentrator tool. Some models also include an extension hose, fabric steamer and steam squeegee. Units were sold in green, gray, white, blue, and dark blue through Target, Walmart, other department and home goods stores, and online marketplaces. Cleaners were sold from October 2024 through March 2026 between $9 and $55.

Steam Cleaner Recall Photo courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission

User should immediately stop using recalled steam cleaner attachments immediately and contact BISSELL for new free attachments. Consumers will need to register for the recall and instructions on how to move forward with remedying the issue, including how to upload a photo showing the original attachment accessories have been disposed of in the trash.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group