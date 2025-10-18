No Kings protests come to Jacksonville

Jacksonville saw several protests under the banner of the No Kings movement. Hundreds of local protesters turned out to peacefully mobilize in opposition of President Donald Trump.

Protests began in Jacksonville on On October 18th at 10am in Downtown Jacksonville, Orange Park, Riverside, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra, Mandarin, and Jacksonville Beach.

Protesters began to gather at 2pm in Friendship Fountain, turning out with signs and chants before marching down the Main Street Bridge towards the courthouse.

“America has to stand together.” said one protester, “being divided is just breaking us down and allowing the executive branch to concentrate all the power of the government to itself.”

No Kings previously mobilized millions of people across the nation June 14th, the same day President Trump organized a parade in honor of his birthday.

According to No Kings President Donald Trump’s administration "is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle.

The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."

