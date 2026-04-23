Operation New Uniform celebrates Class 76 graduation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Operation New Uniform marked a major milestone in Jacksonville, celebrating the graduation of Class 76 alongside a Veteran & Military Spouse Career and Resource Fair.

The program helps service members and veterans transition into civilian careers by providing professional training, tools, and networking opportunities.

Fifteen local veterans graduated during Thursday’s ceremony. Over the past 13 years, more than 800 individuals have completed the program.

Graduate Jason Peres says he’s aiming high as he takes his next step.

“I see myself entering in as either a senior manager or a director-type role. Within five years, I’ve had a passion throughout my entire career, I’ve always you know, assuming greater responsibilities, leading teams, and fostering change,” said Peres.

More than 30 local employers attended the career fair, connecting directly with veterans and military spouses.

Michael Dargael, Director of Operations at Operation New Uniform and a program graduate himself, says participants bring valuable skills to the workforce.

“There is a place out there for them in the business world because they have all these talents and all this capability. They just don’t know how to use it yet or how to translate that to the business world,” said Dargael.

For more information or to register, visit the Operation New Uniform website.

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